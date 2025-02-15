Blackburn: Democrats ‘Very Fearful of Kash Patel’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) predicted Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel was on his way to confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

She said Democrats’ opposition was a result of their fear that he would “clean house” at the FBI.

“You’re an influential member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, passed out a committee, Kash Patel as the FBI director,” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “But the big question going into next week is, can the full Senate — will the Republicans actually rally around Kash Patel and install him as the — and confirm him as the next FBI director? What is your read on where we’re at and will that happen?”

“It is going to happen,” Blackburn replied. “Kash Patel is going to be confirmed. He is going to be an outstanding director of the FBI. He is going to — in two tiers of justice, two tiers of treatment, that we have seen from the FBI, he’s going to fight this weaponization.”

She continued, “And, Jason, the Democrats are very fearful of Kash Patel, because they know he knows exactly what happened with Russia collusion and they know that he — he is going to clean house over at the FBI.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor