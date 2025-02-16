Zelensky: ‘We Believe that Putin Will Wage War Against NATO’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his country has intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to “wage war” against NATO countries.

Zelensky said, “We see how he is preparing to train mostly on the territory of Belarus.”

He continued, “We know for sure that he is preparing that from the territory of Belarus this year. It can happen in summer, maybe in the beginning, maybe in the end of summer. I do not know when he prepares it. But it will happen. And at that moment. knowing that he did not succeed in occupying us, we do not know where he will go. There are risks that this can be Poland and Lithuania because we believe – we believe that Putin will wage war against NATO.”

Zelensky added, “That is why I told you that, ‘What is he waiting for?’ For a weakening of NATO by, for instance, policy of the United States of America, for example, that the United States of America will think to take its military from Europe. Yes, Putin thinks of that. But I will believe that the United States will not take its forces, its contingents from Europe because that will severely weaken NATO and the European continent. Putin definitely counts on that. And the fact that we receive information that he will think of the invasion against former Soviet republics. And forgive me, but today these are NATO countries.”

