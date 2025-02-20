Bass: Trump Admin. Way Ahead of Schedule with Removing Toxic Waste

During an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles released on Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the help of the Trump administration in the fire recovery efforts, in particular the quickness with which the federal government has helped remove hazardous waste, a project “That was supposed to take months, and it’s moving along very quickly. They are projecting that it’ll be done in the next few weeks and that was supposed to have taken months.”

Bass stated that “there has certainly been an openness and a willingness from the Trump administration to be very helpful. And so, I think it’s important that the entire nation is invested in our success.”

Host Elex Michaelson then asked, “And do you think that that’s happening?”

Bass answered, “I do. I absolutely do. The response from the administration, the perfect example is phase one, which is the removal of the toxic — the hazardous waste. That was supposed to take months, and it’s moving along very quickly. They are projecting that it’ll be done in the next few weeks and that was supposed to have taken months. The same thing with phase two. … [I]t’s unprecedented, the amount of staff that the federal government has sent in, from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett