‘We’ve Got to Arrest More, We’ve Got to Increase Targeting’ — Homan Says 700k Criminal Illegal Aliens on the Streets

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Trump border czar Tom Homan discussed efforts to stop migrant crime and secure the southern border.

According to Homan, while the numbers are an improvement compared to former President Joe Biden, he said there are still 700,000 criminal illegal aliens walking the streets.

“Look, you know, the ICE numbers have been good,” Homan said. “I’ve been asked the last few weeks, they’re good. They’re twice as much as Biden arrested a year ago from today, but I want more. We’ve got 700,000 illegal aliens walking the streets of this country with criminal convictions. We’ve got to arrest more. We’ve got to increase targeting. We’ve got increased operations.”

He continued, “We’ve got sanctuary cities. Now, if sanctuary cities don’t help, we double the manpower in sanctuary cities. This is a never-ending effort that we’re not going to slow down. We’re going to increase. So this is what’s happening. We want more arrests. We want more action. And I won’t rest. I won’t rest until every criminal illegal alien is eradicated from this country, every illegal gang member is eradicated for this country. Well, numbers are high. They’re looking good. Not good enough. I’m not satisfied. We’re going to keep pushing.”

