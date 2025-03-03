Dem Sen. Kim on Claims Town Hall Attendees Are Organized Protests: ‘That Works’, ‘Important’ ‘to See Constituents’ Stand Up

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) responded to assertions from Republicans that the criticism they’ve faced at town halls are organized protests by stating that they said the same in 2017 “when there were all these protests against their efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act. But that works. That matters. It’s important for people to see constituents standing up to their elected leaders, and also trying to make sure we can channel that energy.”

Kim said, “I’m glad to see that the American people are giving the earful to some of my Republican colleagues at town halls.”

Host Audie Cornish then cut in to say, “Republicans are saying those people are just sort of organized protests.”

Kim responded, “Well, yeah, I mean, look, they said the same thing in 2017 when there were all these protests against their efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act. But that works. That matters. It’s important for people to see constituents standing up to their elected leaders, and also trying to make sure we can channel that energy. Not only did I do events about Medicaid cuts, but I also helped moderate a forum, like a town hall forum, for gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey. We have an election coming up in New Jersey.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett