MSNBC’s Maddow Attacks ‘Disgusting’ Trump for Honoring Young Cancer Survivor

Maddow said, “For the record, the worst inflation in this country was in 1980. For the record, the economy that he was left by President Biden was not a catastrophe. It was literally the best economy in the world and was described by the Economist Magazine as the envy of the world. That was the economy that was left to Donald Trump by Joe Biden. For the record, Social Security is not paying benefits in large numbers to 300-year-old people or 250-year-old people, or 200-year-old people, or 150-year-old people. In fact, the idea of Social Security is a bastion of massive fraud, and overpayment is completely false. For the record, U.S. auto company ceos are not psyched and delighted and so excited about President Trump’s economic policies, including his tariffs. Take, for example, the CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, who said that Trump’s tariff policies would, quote, blow a hole in the us auto industry. That, quote, we’ve never seen.”

She continued, “The president flat out lied about us versus European spending to support what used to be our allies in Ukraine. The U.S. has committed about $125 billion to Ukraine’s defense. Europe has committed about $259 billion. The president radically, radically misstating the character and quantity of our relative support for what used to be our ally, now appears to be only Europe’s ally and no longer ours.”

Maddow added, “For the record, and this is disgusting. The president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer as if the president had something to do with that. This was in the midst of him praising DOGE. The DOGE cuts, among other things, have cut off funding for ongoing research into pediatric cancer.”

