CNN’s Enten: Trump Russia-Ukraine Approval Ratings over Biden on ‘Different Planet’

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Monday on “NewsCentral” that Americans supported President Donald Trump more than former President Biden regarding the war in Ukraine.

Enten said, “I think the easiest way we can kind of just ask this is, ‘Do Americans like the way that Trump is handling his job and compare it to how they felt about Joe Biden?’ So, this is the net approval rating. You look at Joe Biden back in 2024. He was 22 points underwater, holy cow. You look at Donald Trump. It‘s just a different planet entirely. I mean, the gulf between these two is wider than the Gulf of America or Mexico, depending on which side of the aisle you stand on.”

He added, “He‘s at plus two. So look, at this particular point, Americans are giving Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt. He‘s doing considerably better than Joe Biden was doing on the handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and so on this simple question, I think Americans are saying, ‘OK, Donald Trump is doing alright on this.'”

