Hume: Trump Speech Boisterous, Partisan — But Effective

Tuesday, following President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, Fox News Channel analyst Brit Hume offered his feedback on the President’s remarks.

Hume acknowledged the partisan aspects of the address but called it “the most effective” of his 50 years of covering speeches in that setting.

“This was the most boisterous, the longest, the most partisan speech I’ve ever heard a president give in this kind of setting,” Hume declared. “And I go back about maybe 50 years on this. I also think it may have been the most effective. I mean, if you ever doubted that Donald Trump is the colossus — the political colossus of our time and our nation this night and this speech should have put that to rest.”

He continued, “The Democrats seem to be falling into trap after trap after trap as he as he recognized these people and celebrated the people he pointed to in the gallery and their stories while the Democrats sat glumly on their hands. Through all of that, it was a terrible look. Al Green’s attempt to disrupt the speech was a bad look for the Democrats. This was a — I think, politically speaking, this was pretty powerful stuff — as powerful as I think I’ve heard.”

