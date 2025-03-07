Dershowitz: We Have to Go After All ‘Propaganda’ Studies Programs 

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz praised the Trump administration for ending $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University and stated that we have to “smash these bureaucracies, this intersectionality, and the DEI. All of this is destroying higher education.”

Dershowitz said that the Columbia move “is just the beginning. This is going to apply to Harvard and Yale and NYU and UCLA and the University of California. This is going to create a revolutionary effect on higher education and make sure that we get back to the day where colleges and universities educate instead of propagandizing. These universities today are not teaching their students how to think. They’re teaching them what to think in a propagandistic way.”

He added, “Much of the money goes to medical research and scientific research and important things, and that shouldn’t be touched. But too much of it goes into these programs. Give you an example, the women’s gender studies program [at Barnard] puts this on their website, … ‘Smash the white supremacist heteropatriarchy’. Now, what if a student doesn’t believe in that and wants to write a dissenting — or express a dissenting view? You can’t do that. All these programs, whether it be black studies programs, Islamic studies programs, regional programs, they’re all propaganda mills. They’re not educational. And we’re hoping to be able to get to the bottom of this and smash these bureaucracies, this intersectionality, and the DEI. All of this is destroying higher education.”

