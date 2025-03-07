Watch: Alex Marlow Chronicles Gavin Newsom’s Sleazy Hypocrisy and Unparalleled Incompetence

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) interview with Charlie Kirk.

Marlow said Newsom is “trying to distance himself from his own record. He’s trying to inoculate himself on, first of all, the French Laundry thing. … And so, Newsom comes out and he says, oh, that was the dumbest mistake of my life. I never should have done that. … He’s trying to get it out in the open the way a politician does, at the beginning of a campaign, sometimes you air some of your own dirty laundry in a controlled environment. That’s what he was doing, trying to control fallout so that it’s old news by the time he eventually runs for president.”

Marlow also said that Newsom talked about his work with ICE, was complimentary of faith, and argued biological men in women’s sports is unfair during the interview, but has been soft on the border, banned people from having others over to their houses for worship doing COVID, and has allowed schools to transition children behind their parent’s back.

He added that Newsom has “zero significant accomplishments. We’ve been promised a high-speed rail my entire life. He didn’t do that. There have been no new dams built, which kind of came up during the fires, right? Traffic is just as bad as it ever was. … So, traffic got worse, homelessness got worse, and he spent all this money on illegal aliens and homeless hotels.”

