MSNBC Guest: Ukrainians Are ‘More American Than We Are’

Independent Veterans of America CEO Paul Rieckhoff claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that Ukrainians are “more American” than the American people.

Rieckhoff said, “Donald Trump has completely betrayed Ukraine. He has stabbed them in the back and every week he needs to twist it and drive it deeper with a new move that cuts more of their legs out from under them.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “What do you say to the person who says, I don’t care about Ukraine, I want Donald Trump to stand up for Russia?”

Rieckhoff said, “Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in a place where you thought the Russians were the good guys? What part of America did you grow up in where they taught you the Russians were the good guys, and our allies were the bad guys? That’s the flip here that we need to continue to remind people. The Russians are the bad guys. They’re raping women. They’re killing children. They’re bombing cities.”

He added, “The Ukrainians are the noble good guys. In some ways, they’re more American than we are. Over the last couple of years, and we must stand with them in the same way we stood with the Allies in World War II. And since this country was founded. This is not just about Ukraine. This is about the core and the integrity of American values.”

