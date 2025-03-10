Dem Rep. Beyer: Most Dems Will Oppose CR, We Generally Give Members Ability to Do What Will ‘Get Them Re-Elected’

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) said that he thinks nearly all of the Democrats in Congress will vote against the continuing resolution like House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wants them to, and said, “generally, we try to give swing district members the right to do what they think is right to get them re-elected.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, as you are going to be a no vote on this continuing resolution, your Leader, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), has suggested the entire Democratic Caucus should be voting no on this legislation. Though, we saw, as recently as last week, the guidance from leadership isn’t always followed, in terms of the conduct during the joint address to Congress President Trump gave. Will that guidance be followed this time or do you think some of your colleagues, especially those who are in swing districts, might be compelled to actually vote to keep the government open?”

Beyer answered, “It might be. And certainly, generally, we try to give swing district members the right to do what they think is right to get them re-elected. We want them to come back. I think we’ll have almost 100% of following Hakeem’s guidance this time. Mostly because, first of all, it cuts veterans’ benefits, it cuts medical research, and, most importantly, you pass a budget where Donald Trump has already said he doesn’t have to spend it, this whole impoundment thing, which is unconstitutional, illegal, that we’re passing a budget that he can just ignore.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett