Lutnick: Trump’s Policies ‘Worth It’ Even if They Cause Recession, But There Only Could Be One Due to Biden’s Policies

During an interview with CBS on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the Trump economic policies will be “worth it” even if they lead to a recession, but “the only reason there could possibly be a recession is because of the Biden nonsense that we had to live with.”

After Lutnick talked about Trump’s economic policies as a whole and bringing manufacturing back using tariffs if need be, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes asked, “Will these policies be worth it if they lead to a recession, even a short-term recession?”

Lutnick responded, “These policies are the most important thing America has ever had.”

Cordes then cut in to clarify, “So, it is worth it?”

Lutnick answered, “It is worth it. A. I don’t think there — the only reason there could possibly be a recession is because of the Biden nonsense that we had to live with. These policies produce revenues, they produce growth, they produce factories being built here. You’re seeing the announcements. I went to — I stopped by an Eli Lilly. … It’s company after company, manufacturing, the auto companies said, we’ll move it back, it’ll take us six months to a year, we’re going to move back to America. These are American jobs, American manufacturing, and anybody who bets against Donald Trump is a fool.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett