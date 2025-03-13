Stephen A. Smith: Democrats Lean So Far Left, They Made Trump Seem Normal

During Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith criticized congressional Democrats for their demeanor during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last week.

Smith told host Sean Hannity that behavior was part of the view that the Democratic Party was staked out so far on the left that it made Trump “seem normal.”

“Here’s the problem — one of the problems, one of the many problems with the Democratic Party, outside of not being known as the party that caters to the working class, outside of being known as the party that lean so far left, you made Trump seem normal,” Smith said. “Outside of all of those things, here’s the ultimate crime that’s going on. They’re literally sitting up on Capitol Hill, not all, but most of them. They’re the party. They’re literally sitting up on Capitol Hill acting like their only job is to be in opposite of Donald Trump in every way, shape, form and fashion. That’s not going to get them the midterms. That’s not going to help them regain the White House. It’s fool’s gold.

“And somebody needs to tell them — I’m trying to tell them, I don’t think I’m alone, but when the conservatives like yourself and various others are uttering this stuff, it pains me to say — you’re right, and they better do something about it, because in the end — and Lord help if the tariff situation works in Trump’s favor, they’re really not going to have a leg to stand on then,” he added. “Lord help them if that happens.”

