Vance on Deportation Numbers: We Have to Secure Border First, Deportations Weren’t Funded, There Is Some Progress

During a portion of an interview that was aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance commented on the pace of deportations being behind schedule to deport 12 million people by stating that the border has to be secured first, which they’ve almost totally accomplished, and “once you get operative control of the border, now you have to ramp up deportations.” And that deportations haven’t been adequately funded.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “[A]ccording to Reuters, in the first month in office, I think you guys have been able to deport about 37,600 people, which is not a small number. But to really get those numbers up, it would have to be about 60,000 a week to hit that 12 million mark. You’ve run out of beds. You have like 47,000 people in detention but you’ve run out of beds. What next?”

Vance answered, “Well, first of all, we need to do this sequentially, Laura. So, what the president said on the campaign is the very first and most important thing is to secure the borders. … And by the way, in six weeks, we’ve almost accomplished complete border security. … I think those numbers are going to continue to come down. So, once you get operative control of the border, now you have to ramp up deportations. And, Laura, this is another area where Joe Biden has left us with a hole that we have to dig out of. You have immigration detention facilities that were underfunded. You have ICE, which does most of the actual deportations, that was radically underfunded, really, sort of, in some ways, destroyed by the Biden administration. We’re building that capacity up. I do think that you’re going to see those deportation numbers rise. … You’ve already started to see some real progress.”

Vance also stated that self-deportation will be a factor.

