Crockett: We Don’t Know if We Will Have Elections in Four Years

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) doubted having a presidential election in four years during Sunday’s “State of the Union” on CNN.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’re close with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Some of your fellow House Democrats say, and not just progressives, by the way, we’ve heard that moderates have said this, too, that they’re ready to support her to challenge Chuck Schumer in a Democratic primary. Would you get behind that?”

Crockett said, “That’s four years from now. If you were asking me, at least in two years, then I would have an absolute answer. But I can tell you that there are a lot of people that are watching his leadership in this moment. This is the moment we don’t even know what elections will look like in four years or if we will have elections. And so I definitely think that younger, fresher leadership may be something that many of us, not just depending on what part of the spectrum you’re on, but many Americans may be looking for, especially in the state of New York.”

