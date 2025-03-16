Murphy: Trump’s Action’s ‘Insidious,’ He Is Trying to ‘Destroy the Rule of Law’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” decried President Donald Trump’s second term actions, claiming they have been an attempt to destroy the rule of law.

Murphy this is not a normal political moment and a normal political fight. What Donald Trump is doing right now is absolutely insidious. He is every single day acting unconstitutional. He is trying to destroy the rule of law. And for what? To essentially hand our government to the billionaire class so they can steal from us. There is a level of corruption in the White House that is absolutely unprecedented.”

He added, “So this, to me, is a moment where we need to be restraining the president’s power, not giving him new authorities. And for those of us that voted against this budget bill, part of our worry is that it does give the president new authority to move money around, new authority to begin new programming, cut some essential services for the poor and the middle class. While I totally understand my colleagues who didn’t want to catapult us into a shutdown, I actually think that the American people would have understood that Republicans have an obligation to negotiate with Democrats.”

