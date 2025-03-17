Alex Marlow: Trump Is Defeating Evil While Jasmine Crockett Shows Us Her Makeup Room

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the priorities of Democrats.

While playing clips of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) video about her makeup room, Marlow stated, “What’s interesting is that she has no legislation to do, there’s no work that’s being done.” And the makeup room “makes sense, … she’s a TV personality.”

He added, “So, this really struck me during the CR conversation, is that they’re not looking to legislate, they’re not looking to get anything done, they’re not looking to accomplish anything. They’re just looking to be stars, and that’s what the Democrats are about this time, trying to be stars.”

