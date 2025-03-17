Weissmann: AG Bondi, Press Sec Leavitt Comments Leading to ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said that Monday, on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s comments led to a constitutional crisis.

Commenting on President Donald Trump deporting more than 250 migrants to El Salvador and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordering the deportations halted, Leavitt posted on X, “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrying foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “Is a constitutional crisis upon us?”

Weissmann said, “The answer is yes.”

He continued, “I’m more concerned by the statements coming from the press secretary saying no judge can do this. I’m sorry, who on God’s green Earth is she to say that? That’s what the courts are for.”

Weissmann added, “Pam Bondi, she is free to criticize the judge in terms of she thinks he’s wrong. She is saying that we’re appealing it. All of that is fair game. But she went further. And she said that he is, by his ruling, supporting terrorists. That is the first line of her statement. That is from the Attorney General of the United States. And so to me, it’s those comments that are leading to that constitutional crisis. That is just not how you speak whether you’re the head law enforcement officer or anyone else in the government.”

