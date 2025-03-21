GOP Rep. Lawler: Schumer Admitted Dems Sending Protesters to Republican Districts

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsnight” that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had said multiple times that the Democratic Party is sending protesters to Republican town halls to be disruptive.

Lawler said, “Let me just make a point as a member that is in a swing district, okay. I have and continue to do in person events, including today, where i was protested by climate activists. okay. they showed up, barged into a private luncheon with the Rockland Business association and screamed and yelled for five minutes and then finally left.”

He continued, “Chuck Schumer went on the airwaves. multiple times now, including today, and said, we are organizing to send protesters up to Republican districts here in New York, including mine. And they have been working, the Democratic Party, along with activist organization, including Indivisible, to organize and mobilize voters, both within the district and outside.”

Lawler added, “That is democracy, and that’s fine, but let’s not act like organizing Democrat activists is somehow news.”

