Alex Marlow: Attack on Gov. Abbott’s Wheelchair Proves ‘Jasmine Crockett Is a Plant’ ‘She Is Here for Us’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow responded to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) mocking comments about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Marlow began by saying that Crockett is faking her persona. He added, “Jasmine Crockett is a plant. She is for us. She is here for us. And I don’t think the Democrats…[are] going to figure it out. That she’s a — we’re sponsoring her somehow. There’s a Republican conservative out there who is spending money on this person to keep her afloat and to keep her showing up at this stuff. … She is a TV figure created to create talk radio content.”

