Bessent: ‘Not Sure’ Why Mexico, Canada Weren’t On Tariff List, I’m Not in Talks

During an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he wasn’t sure why Canada and Mexico were left off of the chart on reciprocal tariffs put out by the White House earlier in the day and he isn’t involved in tariff talks, but later said in another interview, while discussing how the tariffs relate to other countries that there is a calculus around non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, and subsidies.

Bloomberg host Annmarie Hordern asked, “The President had this huge chart showing all of the different rates. Canada and Mexico, notably missing on that chart. Why is that?”

Bessent answered, “I’m not sure.”

Hordern then said, “I imagine that has to do, potentially, because they’re already in negotiations, previously, with the 25%.”

Earlier, Bessent said that he’s not a part of the negotiations over tariffs.

Later, on the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Bessent stated that “there are policy decisions here. But, also, there’s a calculus here, what was, what are countries’ tariffs? What are their non-tariff barriers? What is their currency manipulation? And how much do they subsidize labor and borrowings?”

