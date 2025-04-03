Dem Rep. Pingree: GOP ‘Started’ Fight on Trans Athletes Issue Maine Has a Law on

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) reacted to the Trump administration cutting off some federal money from Maine over allowing biological men to play in women’s sports by stating that the state’s Governor, Janet Mills, (D) is just following state law and court rulings and also it was a Republican legislator “who started the fight on transgender athletes in our school[s].” And “they are targeting and making young people feel very challenged and putting them in a difficult situation.”

Pingree said, “[W]hat kind of world do we live in where you get mad at a governor who has to follow the laws of our state and also a recent Supreme Court decision? So, she’s dealing within the parameters she’s got.”

In response to a question on how Republicans from the state are responding to the state losing funds, she added, “There are those in the legislature who will use this for their political gain. It was a state legislator who started the fight on transgender athletes in our school[s]. By the way, we have two or maybe it’s down to one. So, they are targeting and making young people feel very challenged and putting them in a difficult situation. But that is a matter for the Maine Legislature to decide, or this to be adjudicated in the court.”

