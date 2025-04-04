Mullin: Tariffs Will Be ‘Very Short Term Pain,’ It’s Not Going to Be Months

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would not last for multiple months.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Your Republican colleague, Senator Ted Cruz, from just down south of Oklahoma and Texas,

Mullin said, “They’re still trying to figure out how to play football in Texas.”

Tapper said, “Well, that’s another day. This is listen to what he posted today.”

On his podcast, Cruz said, “If we’re in a scenario 30 days from now, 60 days from now, 90 days from now, with massive American tariffs and massive tariffs on American goods and every other country on earth, that is a terrible outcome.”

Tapper asked, “So he’s talking about one month, two months, three months. What do you think? Do you agree?”

Mullin said, “I don’t think we’re going to be one month, two months or three months down the road. I think we’re experiencing very short-term pain for a long-term gain. President Trump is not interested in making political decisions. He’s interested in understanding that we’re wanting to set up our economy for the future. We have continued to gain bigger deficits and trade deficits with different countries around the world. If we’re ever going to right the ship, if we’re ever going to take care of it, this is the time to do it.”

