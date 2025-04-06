Lankford: Markets Will Calm Once Trump Starts Negotiating Tariffs

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the markets would calm down once President Donald Trump starts negotiating the tariffs.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I have to start by talking to you about tariffs, and I want to start with where I left off with Secretary Bessent, the questions about a recession, the concerns by economists that the chances could be increasing for a recession. He said there’s no reason to anticipate a recession. Do you agree with him? How do you see it?”

Lankford said, “I’m not an economist but I don’t anticipate a recession either.”

He continued, “I can also look at the Trump version one and Biden actually and see where did we have the greatest challenge on inflation? Where did we have the greatest challenge on the economy? We’ve seen two plans side by side now. There’s more trust for President Trump saying yeah, there’s a challenge in the market and pushing the area on trade and wants to bring more manufacturing back to the United States and that’s causing this rumble that’s happening on Wall Street, but we also see where things are going because we’ve seen this movie before and saw how successful it was.”

Lankford added, “More than anything else this is a short-term issue while the negotiations are happening and once the president starts announcing negotiations in other countries we’ll start to see the market calm and see the rates come down quickly.”

