Walz: When Dems Got Power ‘We Didn’t Pass Things that Improved People’s Lives’

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that when the Democratic Party was in power, it did not “pass things that improved people’s lives.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “The issues you identified there were immigration, DEI and woke. You think Democrats problem was that you just didn’t do a good enough job explaining the policies, and not that voters simply didn’t just reject what you were selling, particularly on immigration, I wonder?”

Walz said, “No, on immigration, what we were asking for is a bipartisan policy that strengthens immigration control, that recognizes that we need a workforce here, that they should be allowed here legally, and that when they get here, they’re part of the American fabric. That is the bipartisan bill. We had Donald Trump snatching up college grad students and sending them back, or sending folks to El Salvador illegally. That’s not the policy. But for us to them to say, we don’t care that violent criminals come in, we most certainly do. What we were asking for is the resources to make sure they don’t get here. The same thing with the other policies. It’s not a woke policy to provide food for children to get breakfast and lunch, and we get better outcomes from that. They define things on their terms that weren’t true. What I’m saying is, are we going to turn away from being a country of legal immigration? Are we going to turn away from a country that that thinks diversity and making sure that we don’t have gaps in income between blacks and whites? Those are policies that have strengthened America.”

He added, “I think what we allowed ourselves to do is we got timid and then when we got power, we didn’t pass things that improved people’s lives. This whole idea, I think the Democratic Party gets theoretical, you know, talk about food insecurity. People are hungry get them food. People don’t have a house make sure they have a living wage.”

