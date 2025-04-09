Behar: Trump Destroying the Economy to Make Himself ‘Dictator’ Through Martial Law

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump is intentionally destroying the U.S. economy to cause chaos so he can declare martial law and become a dictator.

BEHAR: What is his exact plan is what I want to know. I had a cold yesterday so I was home watching everything. And I’m thinking, he’s trying to destroy the country. Now, why is he doing that? Just as a person in the audience watching this, so there’s a couple of theories. So there’s a couple of theories. First of all, if he tanks the entire — what do you call it…the stock market, all his billionaire friends can swoop in and buy everything low. That’s not an original idea. Hakeem Jeffries said that. And in fact today on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ‘a great time to buy.’ The other theory is from James Carville, which I think is interesting, that he wants to stoke such instability and chaos to consolidate power for himself. So the people start to really go nuts, which we’re starting to.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: No, we’re not.

BEHAR: Well, people are starting to get mad.

GOLDBERG: Well, that’s good. You want them to get mad.

BEHAR: But how mad will people get, and how broke will people get, and how many jobs will be lost and then he can say, well, there’s too much chaos and now we’re going to have martial law and becomes a dictator. I mean, I don’t know. That may be out of the bounds.

GOLDBERG: Anything is possible.

BEHAR: But it’s possible. Just as somebody watching the news that is what I see.