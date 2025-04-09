CNN’s Jennings to Former MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross: ‘You Got Fired from Your Job — How Relevant Are You?’

CNN contributor Scott Jennings took on former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, who called Jennings “irrelevant” in a back-and-forth about the Trump administration’s Greenland ambitions.

Jennings, a regular on CNN, reminded Cross she had been fired by MSNBC in 2022 as a weekend host.

Partial transcript as follows:

CROSS: It’s a colonizer’s attitude to say, I like it, I’m just going to steal it. Now, the fact of the matter is, in this new–

JENNINGS: Steal what?

CROSS: Land, land. You cannot just go and say, “I like it, it’s mine now.” It doesn’t work that way. That is what they’re trying to do. And in this new world order–

JENNINGS: What?

CROSS: Yeah, absolutely. When they’re looking at Greenland and say, “I like it, I want to take it for mine.” That is a very colonizer attitude.

JENNINGS: I have never, ever said we’re going to go to Greenland and “colonize it or steal it.” That’s crazy.

CROSS: I’m not even talking about you. You’re not a member of government. So you’re irrelevant on that point. I’m talking about the president of the United States.

JENNINGS: You got fired from your job. How relevant are you?

[CROSSTALK]

CROSS: Scott, if you want to engage in personal insults–

JENNINGS: I don’t, but you do.

CROSS: What you lack in the legitimate point, you make up for it in personal insults.

JENNINGS: I don’t. You do.

CROSS: The point I am making is in this new world order, we are looking at countries – whether or not they’re an adversary or ally – it is being determined on what kind of deal we can get. And we cannot govern. We cannot legislate that way. We are increasingly isolated on the world stage.

JENNINGS: No we’re not.

CROSS: So if you want to engage in personal insults–

JENNINGS: We’re not. We’re not isolated.

CROSS: I would reserve that for your party–

JENNINGS: We’re not isolated.