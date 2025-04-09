Sanders: Expelling Foreign Students Hurts Ability to Solve Gaza, Climate, ‘We Don’t Have to Hate China’

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that “We don’t have to hate China.” And if we don’t figure out how to cooperate “globally, climate change is going to destroy this planet.” He also stated to deal with climate change and try to end war in places like Ukraine and Gaza, “the way to do that is not to expel foreign students from American universities,” and we need “to increase student exchanges, international exchanges, bottom line, either we are one world, one people, or we’re not.”

While discussing his family’s experience during the Holocaust and how that impacts his approach today, Sanders stated, “We have got to reinforce the belief that we are a common, worldwide humanity. We don’t have to hate China. We don’t have to hate other people. Let’s figure out a way to work together. And, by the way, if we don’t figure that out, globally, climate change is going to destroy this planet.”

He added, “So, look, when we talk about our own history of slavery and all that, you’ve got a global history, a world history. This is the year 2025, and we’ve got to do the best we can to eliminate war. I worry about what’s going on in Ukraine, what’s going on in Gaza, all over the world. We’ve got to deal with climate change. And the way to do that is not to expel foreign students from American universities, to figure out a way that we — to increase student exchanges, international exchanges, bottom line, either we are one world, one people, or we’re not.”

