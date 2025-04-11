Maher: Trump Was Willing to Talk with Me, That’s Better than ’25-Hour Speeches Into the Wind’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that during his conversation with President Donald Trump, they agreed that neither of them liked “the people who don’t even want us to talk” and added, “Don’t talk? As opposed to what? Writing the same editorial for the millionth time and making 25-hour speeches into the wind, really? That’s what liberals have?”

Maher said that he doesn’t like a lot of Trump’s ideas and doesn’t think his mind changed on anything.

He added, “MAGA fans, don’t worry, your boy gave me nothing, just hats. Hats and a very generous amount of time and a willingness to listen and accept me as a possible friend even though I’m not MAGA, which was the point of the dinner. My favorite part of the whole night was…he said, I’ve heard from a lot of people who really like that we’re having this dinner, not all, but a lot. And I said, same, a lot of people told me they loved it, but not all. And we agreed, the people who don’t even want us to talk, we don’t like you. Don’t talk? As opposed to what? Writing the same editorial for the millionth time and making 25-hour speeches into the wind, really? That’s what liberals have? He takes the piss out of everybody else and we can hold ours?”

