Kennedy: Trump ‘Has Not Given One Clear Rational’ for Tariffs — ‘I Think That’s Intentional’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump had not “given one clear rationale” for his tariff strategy.

However, the Louisiana Republican suggested that could be an intentional part of Trump’s strategy.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “I have heard from Republicans on this show and others saying that they didn’t think President Trump – as great as a communicator as they think he is normally – fully explain what he is trying to do with these tariffs. In other words, yes, he has talked a lot about tariffs, but the idea that he is seeking to reshore manufacturing to the United States and that this is going to be a difficult period and that there are going to be higher prices and on and on, that that has not been, in their view, adequately communicated to the American people. What do you think?”

Kennedy said, “I see what you see. I think I know what’s in the president’s heart, but I don’t know what’s in his head. The people you’re talking about are right. The administration has not given one clear rationale for its tariffs. I think that’s intentional. I don’t know, but my guess is, it’s intentional. And that it’s part of the president’s negotiating strategy, but Jake, I don’t want to feign understanding. I don’t know.”

He added, “The president believes if you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly. Like him or dislike him, agree or disagree – right now, he’s being a grizzly.”

