U.S. Trade Rep.: We Have to Study Tariffs on Products with Semiconductors

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated there has to be a study on tariffs on products that have semiconductors.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:45] “Well, it was a little bit confusing to folks over the weekend, however, when the president indicated that there’s going to be a reprieve, I guess, Lutnick and Peter Navarro then come on television yesterday and say, no, the president’s not backing down on some of these tech company tariffs. And so, there’s a concern that there’s a push and pull on a daily basis about tariffs and the level of tariffs, when the market, obviously, wants certainty. So, given that, how can things calm down if it’s always changing on a day-to-day basis?”

Greer answered, “Well, remember, what happened here over the weekend is you saw those types of products that contain semiconductors, smartphones, laptops, etc., they moved from one bucket to another. There’s not a fundamental change in the tariff program or the interest in re-shoring these supply chains. So, it’s moved from one bucket to another. The new bucket tariffs have not yet been assessed. And there has to be a study going on. Frankly, for the reasons you described, we want to make sure that, in these sensitive and critical supply chains, we get the right answer, whether it’s pharmaceuticals or semiconductors or metals.”

