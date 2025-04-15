MA Gov. Healey: Trump Bullying Harvard ‘Smacks of the Authoritarian Regimes of Past’

Governor Maura Healey (D-MA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Trump administration’s $2.2 billion freeze in grants to Harvard University “smacks of the authoritarian regimes of the past.”

Healey said, “Harvard is saying enough is enough. And let me be clear, I was a civil rights lawyer. I was attorney general, there is no place for anti-semitism in society on our college campuses or anywhere else. And there’s no question that Jewish students have been treated poorly on campuses around this country. It’s also the case that colleges need to do more and in fact, Harvard has done more.”

She continued, “This is the point that people need to really understand, that this is really just another attempt by Donald Trump to silence those who disagree with him. To bully, in this case our colleges and universities in the same way he’s bullied and tried to silence law firms and corporations and everyday people.”

Healey added, “Look, it’s an abuse of power. It smacks of the authoritarian regimes of past where you talk about silencing law firms, companies, colleges and universities, when you talk about disappearing people from our streets, including foreign students here on work visas. It also has really significant economic consequences for this country. If you truly believe in America first and you want to restore manufacturing here, you know what you shouldn’t be doing? Sending our researchers and our scientists and the next generation of entrepreneurs overseas, which is what Donald Trump is doing by cutting funding to our colleges and universities.”

