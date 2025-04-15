Miller: It Would Take Centuries to Give All Illegal Aliens Due Process Before Deportation

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about legal battles over deportations.

After playing video of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller saying that because there are millions of people in the country illegally, so due process for them would take “centuries” Marlow stated that “the left has protected them, simply because they hate Trump and they feel like there’s some sort of larger political play here.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo