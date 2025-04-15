Stefanik: Higher Education Needs to Be Defunded ‘Across the Board’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that higher education “has fundamentally lost its way and it’s increasingly out of touch and the tuition rates go higher and higher.” And there must be a defunding of higher education across the board.

Stefanik began by stating, “U.S. taxpayer dollars should never be propping up antisemitism, and the vast majority of the American people support President Trump and support the work that we are doing in Congress to hold these higher ed. institutions accountable.”

Host Sean Hannity then asked, “If, as a country, we want to help kids get through a local community college that’s relatively inexpensive, or maybe a trade school, I think American taxpayers would be far more accepting of that. Why should one taxpayer dollar go to these elite institutions and so-called institutions of education, when they have billions and billions and billions of dollars in endowments, why don’t they pay for their own scholarships? Why are they relying on hardworking carpenters and nurses and bricklayers and everybody in between, landscapers to pay for somebody’s Harvard education?”

Stefanik answered, “You are spot on, Sean. And the vast majority of the American people do not want to prop up these institutions. … There is so much opportunity across this country for the next generation, whether it’s in the workforce, whether it’s in this manufacturing renaissance that is going to happen under President Donald J. Trump, whether it’s community colleges or trade schools, vocational programs, that is a pathway to success, higher education has fundamentally lost its way and it’s increasingly out of touch and the tuition rates go higher and higher. So, we need to defund across the board, and President Trump is rightly holding these schools accountable.”

