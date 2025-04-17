Elizabeth Warren: If They Can Disappear Abrego Garcia, Then They Can Disappear You

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that if President Donald Trump’s administration can deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, they can “disappear” you.

Warren said, “The point is, why are they doing this? And the answer is they want to have the American people say it’s OK to just disappear people. And somehow they think if they can make up lies about him, if they can do whatever they want, then the answer will be the American people will settle for this. We do not disappear people in the United States. Because here’s the thing. If they can disappear, Mr. Abrego Garcia, then they can disappear you.”

She added, “It’s about disappearing people, but it’s also about obeying court orders. You know, we have these pieces that we all learn them in 10th grade history and we know what the pieces are supposed to be about, how our country works. But now what we’ve got is truly a man who threatens it and a spineless bunch of Republicans in the House and Senate who help it along. The American people saying, wait a minute I think this is the moment we’re going to have to start fighting back for our country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN