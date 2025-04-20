Emmer: Dems Are Representing Illegal Aliens over Constituents

Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) said on Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Democrats want to represent the rights of illegal aliens over the concerns of their constituents.

Emmer said, “I find it very interesting that your network and others, like the senator from Maryland, are doubling down on an illegal alien when they won’t talk about all the Americans who have been harmed by illegal aliens. You’ve heard the story over and over about Rachel Morin, the senator’s own constituent, who he doesn’t even give words of comfort to her family, but he will fly down to El Salvador to deal with an illegal alien who is a resident and a citizen of El Salvador.”

He continued, “The senator literally doesn’t do anything for his constituent who is murdered mercilessly by an illegal alien let in under the Biden administration’s open border policy. But when an illegal alien gets deported to his country of origin, he flies right down to represent him. It seems to me that these Democrats are representing the illegal aliens against the very constituents, the U.S. citizens, that they’re supposed to be protecting.”

Emmer added, “What they’re focused on and what you and I are focusing on is what’s actually happening, which is deporting terrorist cartel members, rapists, murderers, the worst of the worst is exactly what Donald Trump promised during the campaign. And that’s why 77 million people elected him to follow through on this promise. And that’s what they’re doing.”

He concluded, “Democrats who seem to want to protect illegal aliens in this country for whatever reason.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN