Van Hollen: Trump Is a ‘Lawless President’ Ignoring the Supreme Court

Senator Chis Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump is a lawless president ignoring the Supreme Court in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Van Hollen said, “What Donald Trump is trying to do here is change the subject. The subject at hand is that he and his administration are defying a court order to give people to give Abrego Garcia his due process rights. They are trying to litigate on social media what they should be doing in the courts. They need to put up or shut up in the courts. Let me tell you, and I decided to write this down so I could be absolutely accurate as to what federal district court judge said about these allegations by the Trump administration. Quote, no evidence linking Abrego Garcia to MS13 or any terrorist activity has been presented to the court. That’s where to litigate this. It’s been litigated in many other places. So I’m not going to get into the details because the whole purpose of our court system is for them to adjudicate these things, not for Donald Trump to go off on social media.”

He added, “Right now, we have a lawless president. We have a lawless president, let’s be clear, we have a lawless president who is ignoring the order of the Supreme Court of the United States to facilitate his return. That’s what’s going on right now. That is a risk to all of us. And so all of this other stuff, you can ask about it, but they need to put up or shut up in the courts of the United States.”

