The Republican Party is posed to outspend Democrats this election cycle – or, in the very least match them – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters revealed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Gruters to put the $70 million spent in Virginia’s redistricting efforts in perspective.

“How much money is that to the parties?” he asked.

“The DNC has minus 4 million [dollars], and it wasn’t the DNC that plowed $70 million: It was the collective,” Gruters explained. “So, if you look at the collective on the right, we may have $800 million. The collective on the left may have $350 million, and when you have the court, there’s gonna be a court case that is ruled on in the next week or two, coordinated campaign limits, which will magnify that, which will allow full coordination and allow the parties to spend at the candidate rate, which is massive for us.”

“When you have that financial advantage, people, you know, people don’t know that the Democrats routinely spend more than us on election cycles, because they have more massive donors and that will write massive checks, but this time, this cycle [we] will either spend a parity or will outspend them, and that’s never happened before,” the RNC Chairman revealed.

He explained that the RNC currently is sitting on “about $125 million,” compared to -$4 million at the DNC.

“Our Republican National Senatorial Committee, let’s say, has $80 million. House committee has $80 million. Then you have conservative groups out there like MAGA Inc. … you got to think about, we are completely united in our efforts to hold the majority,” he said, highlighting the tremendous coordination across the right.

“We coordinate everything with the President, James Blair, Susie Wiles, that team, and we are in unison moving forward to make sure that we’re doing exactly what we need to do to win,” he added.

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