Alex Marlow: Impeach Joe Biden for Freeing Abrego Garcia Despite Involvement in Transnational Crime

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the debate over the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case and Garcia’s prior record.

Marlow stated Garcia was “stopped in 2022, I-40, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted federal law enforcement authorities — the Biden-era FBI — apparently, didn’t do much, they made the decision not to detain him. That’s an outrage. We should impeach Joe Biden.”

