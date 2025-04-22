Biden Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz Debuts British Accent, Trashes America to the European Parliament

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed former Disinformation Governance Board Chair pick Nina Jankowicz.

Marlow stated, “The type of person who thinks the [Hunter] Biden laptop is fake and you should not be able to joke about Kamala Harris online, but also thinks that…men can give birth, this person is a very confused individual. And to think that she should be the one, of all the people, in charge of what’s misinformation online in the United States is noteworthy that this person can’t be well and then now she’s pitching her voice with this fake accent. … I always have hated when Americans go overseas to attack America.”

