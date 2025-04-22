CNN’s Tapper: Trump Is ‘Trying to Kneecap’ Any Oversight or Criticism

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said President Donald Trump was attempting to “kneecap” anyone providing oversight or criticism of his administration.

Tapper said, “The executive producer of CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Bill Owens, resigned today.”

He continued, “The context here is key because President Trump has been suing CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, for $20 billion for what the president calls ‘unlawful and illegal behavior.'”

He added, “The president alleges that editing the “60 Minutes” interview and running two different answers to the same question helped Vice President Harris and amounted to electoral fraud.”

Tapper concluded, “President Trump, of course, has been trying to kneecap anyone providing oversight over his administration. He literally started his administration by firing a whole bunch of inspectors general. He is currently ignoring judges in courts. He and his MAGA forces intimidate the legislative branch from uttering even a peep of criticism. They’re going after law firms, they’re going after universities and this war against the fourth estate, journalists is of this piece. Owens is not without his critics, of course, but this is not about one man or even about one show. It’s about an attempt to be rid of criticism.”

