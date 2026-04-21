Virginia Residents Vote in Favor of Redistricting Referendum

Virginia residents voted in support of the state’s redistricting referendum, which allows the congressional maps to be redrawn in the Democrats’ favor, ahead of the midterm elections.

With 95 percent of the vote in, the redistricting referendum passed with 1,543,746 votes in favor, representing 51.4 percent of the vote. On the other side, 48.7 percent of voters rejected the redistricting referendum, with the referendum receiving 1,462,766 votes against it.

The race was called at 8:49 p.m. by the Associated Press (AP).

In January, the Virginia state Senate voted to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow the congressional maps in the state to be changed, giving more power to Democrats.

During an interview with MS NOW in early April, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) questioned how there was no money for Medicaid, or “to feed kids or to make healthcare more affordable,” while there was money to continue the ongoing war with Iran.

Subramanyam added that the Trump administration’s priorities were “to fund ICE and continue forever wars,” and he shared that he felt the redistricting referendum was “going to be successful because of this.”

Democrats such as Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and former President Barack Obama encouraged residents to “vote YES” on the redistricting referendum.

“Virginia! Today is the last day to vote in the redistricting referendum,” Obama wrote in a post on X.

As a result of the referendum passing, “the new map could shift Virginia’s congressional delegation from a 6-5 split t0 10-1 favoring Democrats,” Axios reported.