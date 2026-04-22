Reality TV Star Savannah Chrisley: ‘Charlie Kirk Would Have Been the Greatest President of Our Lifetime’

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley declared that “Charlie Kirk would have been the greatest president of our lifetime” during a Turning Point USA event at Ohio State University on Tuesday.

“I know some of you have walked into Turning Point events since Charlie’s death and you felt lost, because I have too,” Chrisley said during Turning Point USA’s “This Is the Turning Point Tour” at Ohio State on Tuesday.

“Charlie was the face of Turning Point. He was the guy who walked on to a hostile campus by himself, sat on a folding chair, and said, ‘Prove me wrong,'” she continued. “And, now, he’s gone.”

“So, I’m going to challenge you tonight the same way I’ve challenged myself every single day since his death,” Chrisley told the audience.

“Growth does not live in comfort. Growth lives in the room that you simply just don’t want to walk into. The loss that you never saw coming. The moment everything you built your life around falls apart and you get up anyway,” she added.

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Chrisley then proclaimed, “Charlie Kirk would have been the greatest president of our lifetime,” eliciting applause among audience members.

“I believe that wholeheartedly,” the Chrisleys: Back to Reality star added. “But his mission did not die with him. His mission is in every single person in this room. Every chapter starting this week, every kid who saw what happened and decided, ‘I am not staying quiet anymore.'”

Chrisley went on to say that she often thinks about “Charlie sitting across from Gavin Newsom,” referring to Kirk’s appearance on the California governor’s podcast, just months before his assassination.

“Let that sink in,” she said. “Different God, different family, different country, basically. And they talked for two hours. They pushed each other. They disagreed, with respect.”

“There was no walk out. There was no meltdown. There was no crying to HR,” Chrisley added. “That is what Charlie built. Not the dunks, not the Twitter fights. The guts to sit across from someone who hates everything you stand for and refuse to hate them back.”

The Royal Pains star then urged event attendees to “find the most liberal kid on your campus and buy them a coffee.”

“I am serious. I mean it,” she said. “Sit down, listen, ask questions, and push back. Earn their respect.”

“That is how we win,” Chrisley added. “Not by screaming louder than them, but by being the person in the room that they simply can’t dismiss. Charlie did it every single day of his life, and so can you.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.