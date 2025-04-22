Dem Rep. Garcia: Trump ‘Now Stepping’ over the Red Line of Due Process

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Trump administration’s refusal to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States represented the president stepping over a red line.

Garcia said, “I think what’s really, really, really clear to us is that this is more than just about immigration or deportations, this is about a red line in the sand that Donald Trump is now stepping over. the fact that he’s unwilling or unwilling to listen to the supreme court, of which he appointed conservative judges, justices to, is a fire alarm moment in this country. He has been ordered to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States and refuses to do so.”

He added, “This is a it should be a bipartisan issue. All Americans should be putting pressure on Donald Trump to do the right thing, not just because it’s the right thing to do for human rights or for him and his family, he has to do it for due process and law in this country. So that’s why we’re advocating. This is bigger than just Kilmar Abrego Garcia this is about due process in the United States.”

