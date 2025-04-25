Margaret Carlson: Trump Has a ‘Demonic Thing Inside of Him’ That Keeps Pushing Him

Political commentator Margaret Carlson claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump had a “demonic thing inside of him” that causes him not to change course.

Host Ari Melber said, “Rich Lowry now writes this is in the conservative magazine. ‘It’s hard to think of another example of a president changing the momentum of his administration from positive to negative so quickly. Usually presidencies are rocked by events hostage crisis, war, inflation that’s uncontrolled. Here nothing has been done to Trump. He did it all to himself. He was the event.'”

Carlson said, “Everybody knows I think the worst problems you have are the ones you bring on yourself. And then you are self-incriminating yourself and it slows you down and you think and you do something differently. Trump doesn’t have that. He’s got some demonic thing inside of him that can just keep pushing him and pushing him. Then he’ll say something out of the blue that erases everything but it doesn’t work anymore because you can only do that, you can only say white is black, black is white so many times before it doesn’t work.”

Melber said, “Exactly and now the markets are noting that.”

Carlson said, “He is at 40% and the market’s are still down and it’s going to take a long time to get back to where it was before he started this. So he’s he’s in the hole. It’s not working anymore.”

