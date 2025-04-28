Pritzker: Trump Has ‘Taken Us Off the Rails,’ He ‘Lied to the American People’

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that President Donald Trump “lied to the American people when he ran and won in November.”

Pritzker said, “We’re in a perilous moment in this country. There is, I mean, tumult around everyone in this country. We’ve had our economic rights taken away. We’ve had our civil rights taken away and it’s only been 100 days. It’s time people have to stand up, speak out. I wanted my team to make sure that what we’re conveying to people is that they do have power, even in this moment when they feel powerless. Where there’s a Congress that has given in entirely to a president who’s frankly taken us off the rails, and who lied to the American people when he ran and won in November, he told us he was going to lower prices for people. He told us that he was going to make the world a safer place, that he was going to bring peace in Ukraine.”

He added, “And the fact is, he’s done none of those things. and indeed the opposite of that. Now, what he’s doing is raising prices and taxes on middle class Americans, working class Americans, in order to give a massive tax cut to the wealthiest people in the country. So when you don’t control Congress, when you don’t control the white house, and people are feeling helpless and powerless, it’s time for people to mobilize. I wanted people to hear that they do have power.”