Joy Behar: Trump in Oover His Head,’ Can’t Answer ‘Simplest Questions’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was in “over his head” and could not answer the “simplest questions.”

Discussing Trump’s interview with ABC News, Behar said, “He doesn’t even recognize his own fake images at this point. But here’s what I say: I watched the whole thing, and I’m really starting to feel sorry for him. He’s over his head. The simplest questions he cannot answer. He knows that only immigration is maybe where he’s been somewhat successful. And then he turns on Terry Moran when he asks, ‘How dare you ask me a question I can’t answer?’ I mean, the guy is over his head, and he knows it. I feel bad for him now — or, as he would say, badly.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I didn’t feel badly for him. I feel badly for us, I feel bad for us for our country because, you know, as an attorney, I always believed in the rule of law and we’ve always said that this is a constitutional democracy and we are a country of laws, especially the Republican Party.”

She added, “The Supreme Court then says, facilitate his return. Then you have President Trump during this interview saying, ‘I’m not going to bring him back. I can, but I’m not going to.’ So when lawyers talk about a constitutional crisis, ladies and gentlemen, we are here.”

