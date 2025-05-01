Crockett: Trump Throwing People in ‘Concentration Camps’ — Trying to ‘Kill Us’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump is throwing people in “concentration camps.”

Crockett said, “I’m looking forward to some of the things that we’re going to do on oversight as we continue to push back against this administration, now that we know that they are doing things such as snatching people off the streets and throwing them down in what I would consider to be concentration camps or prisons. These are people that haven’t been convicted of anything, and it’s wrong. Listen, we have oversight over them. If we are in a contract with El Salvador, then it is us that have to decide as to whether or not they are violating human rights.”

She added, “Same thing with the FDA is they’re going out and they’re firing people, and we don’t know what its impact is going to be as it relates to our food supply. They don’t want to tell us about it, whether or not our food is going to be safe.”

Crockett added, “Same thing as it relates to the planes that are falling out of the sky. We need some real transparency, and we need some honesty, and we need to make sure that the American people are just as enraged as we all should be because this administration is truly trying to kill us, it feels like.”

