Raskin: GOP Doesn’t Care About Deficits, Didn’t Vote to Reduce Amount They Want to Allocate for ICE Agent Bonuses

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that Democrats in the House attempted to cut the amount of money House Republicans wanted to appropriate for bonuses for ICE agents, but Republicans “who are supposed to be so interested in managing budget deficits, in fact, are just saying, laissez les bons temps rouler, it’s Mardi Gras there too.”

While discussing several amendments Democrats offered to immigration legislation that Republicans in the House shot down, Raskin stated, “We did not get a single Republican voting for a single amendment just to guarantee constitutional rights.

He continued, “The Supreme Court itself voted 9-0 that there’s got to be due process before you kick people out of the country and remove them, and they would not even allow us to attach that as a restriction to all of this money they want to spend. That includes hundreds of millions of dollars, by the way, for bonuses for ICE agents. And we tried to cut that in half, but these people who are supposed to be so interested in managing budget deficits, in fact, are just saying, laissez les bons temps rouler, it’s Mardi Gras there too.”

